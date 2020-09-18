Update: Status Of Power Restoration In Escambia, Santa Rosa

September 18, 2020

Here’s a midday report on power restoration efforts in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Gulf Power Company

Gulf Power has restored service for half of those that lost power in Hurricane Sally. Midday, there were 99,988  customers out in Escambia County and 25,300 in Santa Rosa County. There were 227,150 out immediately after the storm. Gulf Power said all customers than can receive power should be back on by the end of day Tuesday, September 18, but many will be before that date.

Escambia River Electric

Escambia River Electric has restored 41% of their outages. There are currently 5,936 outages – 3,182 in Escambia County and 2,754 in Santa Rosa.

“We appreciate our members’ patience as crews work around the clock making power system repairs. Restoration efforts will not stop until everyone’s electricity has been restored,” EREC Vice President Sabrina Owens said.

Immediately after the storm, 95% of EREC customers were without power, included all members in Escambia County.

