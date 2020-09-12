Tropical System Expected To Strengthen As It Moves Into The Gulf

September 12, 2020

A tropical system is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico and toward the northern Gulf Coast over the next few days.

Tropical Depression 19  is expected to progress slowly west-northwest over southern Florida Peninsula and strengthen into a tropical storm late Saturday night into early Sunday morning as it emerges over the eastern Gulf.

Local impacts at this point include increase rain chances leading to localized flooding and a high rip current into next week, according to the National Weather Service in Mobile.

Much uncertainty remains at this point, and local residents need to watch it closely as the environment will be supportive for further strengthening as it moves into the Gulf. The NWS cautions residents should be ready for quick changes, especially to the intensity forecast.

The latest update is in the graphics on this page. We will keep you updated here on NorthEscambia.com.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 