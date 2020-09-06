Sunny And Dry Sunday; Slight Chance Of A Labor Day Monday Shower

September 6, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Labor Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

