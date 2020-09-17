Significant, Record Flooding Expected On The Escambia And Perdido Rivers

Significant or even record flooding is expected at several rivers in southwest Alabama and Northwest Florida through Thursday, including the Escambia River and the Perdido River in North Escambia. The flooding is expected to persist through at least this weekend.

Escambia River

A flood warning continues for the Escambia River near Century until further notice.

Wednesday night, the river stage was 17.1 feet. The Escambia River is expect to rise to a crest of 25.2 feet early Friday afternoon. At 24.2 feet – the level of a record flood on March 18, 1990, water will enter several houses on Worley Road, Daffin Road and Fairground Rain in Molino

Perdido River

A flood warning continues for the Perdido River near Barrineau Park until Friday evening. Wednesday night, the stage was 22.3 feet, well above flood stage of 13 feet. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.4 feet on Thursday and fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon.

at 24.1 feet, water enters the first floor of houses built on stilts just north of Adventures Perdido River.