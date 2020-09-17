Significant, Record Flooding Expected On The Escambia And Perdido Rivers

September 17, 2020

Significant or even record flooding is expected at several rivers in southwest Alabama and Northwest Florida through Thursday, including the Escambia River and the Perdido River in North Escambia. The flooding is expected to persist through at least this weekend.

Escambia River
A flood warning continues for the Escambia River near Century until further notice.
Wednesday night, the river stage was 17.1 feet. The Escambia River is expect to rise to a crest of 25.2 feet early Friday afternoon. At 24.2 feet – the level of a record flood on March 18, 1990, water will enter several houses on Worley Road, Daffin Road and Fairground Rain in Molino

Perdido River
A flood warning continues for the Perdido River near Barrineau Park until Friday evening. Wednesday night, the stage was 22.3 feet, well above flood stage of 13 feet. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.4 feet on Thursday and fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon.
at 24.1 feet, water enters the first floor of houses built on stilts just north of Adventures Perdido River.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 