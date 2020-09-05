Saturday Data: 110 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death In Escambia And Santa Rosa

There were 110 new COVID-19 confirmed positives and one new death reported in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties Saturday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Escambia County death was a 66-year old female

Escambia County cases increased 64 to 11,482. An additional 46 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,891.

Of the 759 tests results returned in Escambia County, 7.6% were positive, and 12.5% were positive from 336 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 5.5%.

There were 100 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Friday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 193 deaths in Escambia County, 91 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 58 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and 12 in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 643,867 cases including 636.653 Florida residents. There have been 39,912 hospitalizations* and 11,811 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 11,482 (+64)

Non-Florida residents — 1,021

Pensacola —8,399 (+45)

Century — 920 (+1)

—-including 771 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 819 (+12)

Molino— 135 (+3)

McDavid — 66

Walnut Hill — 16

Bellview — 12

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 7 (+1)

Current hospitalizations: 100 (+3)

Deaths — 193 (+1)

Male — 5,067

Female — 5,295

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,891 (+46)

Non-Florida residents — 43

Milton — 2,615 (+13)

Gulf Breeze — 712 (+7)

Navarre — 613 (+13)

Pace — 383 (+1)

Jay — 137 (+2)

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 281*

Deaths — 59

Male — 2,700

Female — 2,168

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 643,867

Florida residents — 636,653

Deaths — 11,811

Hospitalizations — 39,912*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.