Rain Chance Increases Into The Weekend
September 10, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
