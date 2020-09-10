Rain Chance Increases Into The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.