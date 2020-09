One Reportedly Injured In Cottage Hill ATV Crash

One person was reportedly injured in an ATV crash Monday evening in Cottage Hill.

The driver of the ATV crashed into a wooded area on Williams Ditch Road and Chavers Road about shortly after 7 p.m. The driver was reportedly taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.