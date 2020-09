Oak Grove Citizens Convenience Center Is Open For Debris And Waste Disposal

The Oak Grove Convenience Center is open for debris and waste disposal, according to District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry.

It will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. this week. The facility at 745 North Highway 99, about a mile north of Highway 97, would normally be closed except for Friday and Saturdays.

File photo.