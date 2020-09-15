New Update: Hurricane Sally At 80 MPH, Up To 30 Inches Of Rain Still Expected

At 7 p.m. the center of Hurricane Sally was located about 75 miles southwest of Pensacola with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

In Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, a hurricane warning, flash flood watch and tornado watch continue. In Escambia County, Alabama, there is an inland tropical storm warning. Hurricane conditions are expected to begin within the hurricane warning area this evening. Tropical storm conditions are already occurring in portions of the warning areas, and will continue through Wednesday night.

Sally was moving to the north near 2 mph. A slow northward motion is expected tonight, followed by a slow north-northeastward to northeastward motion on Wednesday and Wednesday night. A slightly faster northeastward motion is expected on Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Sally will approach the northern Gulf Coast tonight, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area late tonight or Wednesday. Sally is expected to move inland across southeastern Alabama Wednesday night and Thursday.

Little change in strength is forecast until landfall occurs and Sally is expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore near the Alabama coast.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

Sally is forecast to produce 10 to 20 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts of 30 inches in the Escambia County area. Historic life-threatening flash flooding is likely. In addition, this rainfall will lead to widespread moderate to major flooding on area rivers, including the Escambia and Perdido rivers.

Category 1 winds are possible in the hurricane warned area, including inland areas. This will result in many downed trees and power lines, considerable roof damage to structures, and damage to mobile homes.

A few tornadoes may occur this evening through Wednesday across portions of the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama.

NorthEscambia.com will update this story, and the graphics on this page will continually update with the latest information from the National Hurricane Center.

The latest specific information is in the graphics on this page.

