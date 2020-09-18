Maybe A Shower This Afternoon, Down In The 60s For Tonight
September 18, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 10 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
