Maybe A Shower This Afternoon, Down In The 60s For Tonight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.