Maybe A Shower This Afternoon, Down In The 60s For Tonight

September 18, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 