Man Charged With Murder After Body Found In Nokomis

September 5, 2020

An Atmore man is behind bars charged with murder after a body was found in Nokomis, Alabama.

De’Antae Deshay Knight is being held in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center with bond set at $1 million.

Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson said authorities received a tip about a possible homicide in Nokomis. Investigators from the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office and the Atmore Police Department responded Thursday. Interviews were conducted and search warrants were executed throughout the night.

After an extensive search of numerous wooded areas, an the body of an unidentified adult was found hidden in the brush in an area off James Road. Authorities are awaiting identification from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

The discovery was made by the ECSO with assistance from Atmore Police and K-9 units from KlaasKids .

Jackson said this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office at (251) 809-0741.

Written by William Reynolds 

 