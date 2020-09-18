Looking For Supplies? These Stores Are Open

September 18, 2020

Here is a list of stores open for food and other necessary supplies in Escambia County.

  • A-1 Small Engines, 700 S. Hwy 29, Cantonment – Chainsaw sales and repair, generator sales and repair, propane. 8-5 Friday and Saturday, Sunday if needed
  • Lowes – all locations 6 a.m. until curfew
  • Home Depot – all locations 6 a.m until curfew
  • Target – all locations, until 7 pm. (dry goods only)
  • Publix – all locations
  • Walgreens – 9 Mile and Pineforest, Mobile Highway and Saufley, 9th and Cervantes
  • CVS — all locations
  • Everman Cooperative — both locations
  • Walmarts are closed at last report

If you know of a store that is open selling supplies located in the Nine Mile Road area or north in Escambia County, send us an email to news@northescambia.com. Supplies are post-hurricane needs like food, building materials and gas powered tools.

Pictured: A-1 Small Engines in Cantonment is open daily selling needed post-hurricane supplies. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

