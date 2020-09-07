Labor Day By The Numbers: Increasing Unemployment In Escambia County

On this Labor Day, here’s a look at the latest pandemic employment numbers for Escambia County.

The most recent numbers from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity were released in late August and included employment statistics through the end of July.

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 9.2% in July, up from 7.9% in June. That represents 13,167 people out of work out of a county workforce of 142,520. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was just 3.5%, or 5,126 people.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced the Pensacola area private-sector employment decreased by 7,100 jobs (-4.5%) over the year. The industry losing the most jobs over the year was leisure and hospitality (-3,100 jobs). Construction was the only major industry that gained jobs over the year in July 2020 (+100 jobs).

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 11.3 percent in July 2020, up 1.0 percentage point from the revised June 2020 rate, and up 8.2 percentage points from a year ago. There were 1,125,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 9,975,000.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 10.2 percent in July.