Labor Day By The Numbers: Increasing Unemployment In Escambia County

September 7, 2020

On this Labor Day, here’s a look at the latest pandemic employment numbers for Escambia County.

The most recent numbers from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity were released in late August and included employment statistics through the end of July.

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 9.2% in July, up from 7.9% in June. That represents 13,167 people out of work out of a county workforce of 142,520. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was just 3.5%, or 5,126 people.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced the Pensacola area private-sector employment decreased by 7,100 jobs (-4.5%) over the year.  The industry losing the most jobs over the year was leisure and hospitality (-3,100 jobs).  Construction was the only major industry that gained jobs over the year in July 2020 (+100 jobs).

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 11.3 percent in July 2020, up 1.0 percentage point from  the  revised  June  2020  rate,  and  up  8.2  percentage  points  from  a  year  ago.  There  were  1,125,000  jobless  Floridians out of a labor force of 9,975,000.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 10.2 percent in July.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 