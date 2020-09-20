Ice, Food, Water And Tarps Available Sunday At Seven Locations In Escambia County

Ice, food (MREs), bottled water and tarps will be available Sunday and Monday at seven distributions locations in Escambia County.

A total of 10,000 tarps will be made available.

Several of the sites ran out of food and water on Saturday, but officials said that a “convey” of trucks will keep them supplied.

The distributions will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at the following locations:

AMC Movie Theater – 9 Mile Rd. (parking lot)

161 East Nine Mile Road

Century Industrial Park (Warehouse parking lot)

6081 Industrial Blvd

Brent Athletic Park – Baseball Field

4711 North “W” St.

Casino Beach Parking Lot

Pensacola Beach

Point Church

13801 Innerarity Point Road

There will be ice available at the following locations in addition to food and water at:

Brownsville Community Center

3200 W. DeSoto St.

Marie K. Young Wedgewood Community Center

6405 Wagner Road