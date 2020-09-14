Tropical Storm Warning, Heavy Rain In Our Local Forecast

September 14, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area local forecast:

  • TROPICAL STORM WARNING
  • FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 84. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 80. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 80. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

