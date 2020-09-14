Sally To Become A Hurricane Today; Escambia County Could See Over A Foot Of Rain

Tropical Storm Sally is expected to slow down and become into a hurricane later today as it moves toward a landfall along the northern Gulf Coast.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, including the interior portions of both counties..

Sunday night, there was a significant shift to the east by about 30-40 miles.

Sally will bring an extended period of heavy rains with amounts of 9 to 16 inches expected, with locally higher amounts up to 25 inches across the western Florida panhandle, southeast Mississippi and portions of southwest Alabama. This could be a historically significant flood event for our region. The heaviest rain and greatest flooding potential will be Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hurricane force winds are possible along the immediate coastlines of Alabama, and tropical storm force winds are likely across the western Florida panhandle.

A few tornadoes are also possible across the western Florida panhandle. In addition, rough surf and dangerous rip currents are expected along the beaches.

Sally will move over the north-central Gulf of Mexico on Monday, and approach the northern Gulf Coast within the hurricane warning area on Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 125 miles from the center of the storm.

NorthEscambia.com will update this story throughout the day, and the graphics on this page will continually update with the latest information from the National Hurricane Center.

The latest specific information is in the graphics on this page.

.