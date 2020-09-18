Here Are Key Points From Escambia County Hurricane Sally Press Conference; Info On Power, Water, Gas
September 18, 2020
Here are key takeaway points from an Escambia County press conference Friday morning on Hurricane Sally. Information is included on power restoration, ECUA, gas and other important items.
- Urban search and rescue teams are out in flooded neighborhoods.
- Rescue operations continue with door to door searches.
- EMS responded has responded to wrecks at three intersections without working traffic lights.
- Don’t be on the roads unless absolutely necessary. Treat non-working traffic lights as 4-way stops.
- Still a lot of downed trees and power lines on the roadways. Downed power lines could be live at anytime, stay away.
- Do not call 911 unless it is a life threatening emergency.
- ECUA — water conservation is important because of the sewage situation. About 250 lift stations without power.
- ECUA customers service phone lines are down due to Cox outage.
- Pensacola Beach now has water service.
- ECUA will pick up Thursday and Friday trash routes on Saturday. No recyclables.
- All ECUA customers remain on a boil water notice.
- Less than 300 people in shelters.
- Escambia County working with federal and state authorities.
- Still problems with communications, especially wireless voice and data.
- Sheriff Morgan: We are not the gas pump police. You have to get in line and not cut in front of people at gas pumps. Common sense, he said.
- Pensacola Chamber – no problem with fuel supply to the area; the problem is electric power to gas stations.
- Stay away from Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key, unless you are getting food or gas stay at home. You are holding up progress, Morgan said.
- Two axle vehicles can cross the Bob Sikes Bridge.
- Discard food that has not been kept below 40 degrees or that has contacted flood waters – health department
- Keep generators outside at least 20 feet away from open doors and window to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
- Pensacola Energy is up and running. Call 811 if you smell natural gas.
- Pensacola airport may possibly open Friday afternoon. Not yet confirmed.
- 82 roads in the City of Pensacola are blocked by down trees. Many roads in the county also blocked.
- Use only Florida licensed contracts. Check companies out at myfloridalicense.com or call (850) 595-3590.
