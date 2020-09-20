Gulf Power Releases Restoration Timeline By Location; EREC Making Big Progress

Gulf Power has released estimated power restoration times by location, and Escambia River Electric continues to restore power for their members.

GULF POWER COMPANY

As of early Sunday morning, there were 48,130 Gulf Power customers without service – 46,540 in Escambia County and 1,590 ub Santa Rosa County.

Saturday night, Gulf Power provided more detailed service restoration estimates based upon location. Click the map above to enlarge (areas not in color on the map are served by EREC).

Escambia County

Customers in Century are estimated to be restored by midnight, Sunday, Sept. 20.

Customers north of Kingsfield Road are estimated to be restored by midnight, Monday, Sept. 21.

Customers south of Kingsfield Road including Pensacola Beach, Perdido Key and Innerarity Point, are estimated to be restored by midnight, Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Santa Rosa County

Essentially all customers in Santa Rosa County are estimated to be restored by midnight, Sunday, Sept. 20.

If power is restored in your neighborhood and you still do not have power, first check your breakers. If this is not the issue, report your outage on the Gulf Power App or using an automated system by calling 1-800-GUPOWER (1-800-487-6937).

ESCAMBIA RIVER ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

There were 2,084 Escambia River Electric Cooperative members without power as of early Sunday morning.

Immediately after Hurricane Sally, EREC had 11,448 customers without service.

“Our storm team is working hard day and night to restore power to our membership,” said CEO Ryan Campbell. “We know our members are eager to get their electricity restored, and our crews will not stop working until everyone has power. The support our members have shown us has been amazing. We’ve had deliveries of snacks, doughnuts and even a sign placed in front of the co-op thanking our linemen. It’s great to be part of such a supportive community.”

Pictured: Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative works to restore power for Escambia River Electric Cooperative members along Highway 97 in Walnut Hill. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.