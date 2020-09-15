Gulf Power, EREC Ready For Hurricane Sally

Gulf Power and Escambia River Electric Cooperative say they are both ready to restore power as quickly and safely as possible after Hurricane Sally.

“We are taking every action possible to ensure we are ready to respond and can do so quickly to restore power to customers affected,” said Marlene Santos, president of Gulf Power.

Gulf Power crews are prepared to work around the clock once winds are below 35 miles per hour, conducting damage assessments as needed and restoring power to customers that are affected.

In addition, Gulf Power has secured additional resources that can help restore power, which would bring the total number of lineworkers, vegetation crews and other support resources available to nearly 500.

Escambia River Electric Cooperative has employees on emergency storm alert status.

“Our co-op may be significantly affected by high winds and heavy rainfall if Sally continues to intensify,” said Ryan Campbell, CEO. “With safety as our top priority, we have activated our emergency response plan in anticipation of the storm. This includes contact with our statewide association to coordinate the arrival of additional utility crews should they be needed.”

“EREC has taken all precautionary measures, and our emergency preparedness team has confirmed that all preliminary requirements for the possibility of a major hurricane have been met,” said Campbell. “We continue to monitor the storm very closely.”

Pictured: Gulf Power crews and contractors on standy to restore power after Hurricane Michael in 2018.