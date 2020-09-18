Free Case Of Bottled Water Available Saturday Morning In Cantonment

Free bottled water will be available in Cantonment Saturday morning.

Each family can receive one case of bottled water from 10 a.m. until at Pinewoods Presbyterian Church at 2195 Highway 297A (just south of Kingsfield Road).

Anyone can receive the water, which will be distributed in drive thru fashion. Volunteers will be following CDC guidelines.

The water is provided by Michelle Salzman, Pinewoods Presbyterian and the Lewis Bear Company.