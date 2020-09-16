For LIVE Updates, Like and Follow The NorthEscambia.com Facebook Page

For live updates from Hurricane Sally, make sure you LIKE and FOLLOW our NorthEscambia.com Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/northescambia/

There will be additional updates that may be posted on Facebook that will not be posted here on the NorthEscambia.com website. We’ll keep you updated with the latest important information here on NorthEscambia.com, but check out the Facebook page for frequent extra info.