Escambia County Schools Will Be Open On Monday; No Word Yet From Santa Rosa

September 13, 2020

Escambia County (FL) schools will be open as normal on Monday. Santa Rosa County has not yet made any decision about Monday or Tuesday.

“All Escambia County public schools and offices will be operating on a regular schedule for Traditional (face-to-face instruction), as well as Remote and Virtual instruction on Monday, September 14, 2020,” Superintendent Malcolm Thomas said. “Current projections for Tropical Storm Sally indicate that our area will not be receiving any significant effects until late Monday evening.”

“The district will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Sally, working along with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), as the safety and welfare of our students and staff is paramount,” he said.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 