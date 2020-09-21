Escambia County is beginning its recovery process in the wake of Hurricane Sally. Curbside removal of debris generated by Hurricane Sally will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Escambia County residents, that can safely do so, are asked to place any storm-generated debris on the public right of way (the area of residential property that extends from the street to the sidewalk, ditch, utility pole or easement.)

Debris that was generated by Hurricane Sally should be placed and sorted on the area immediately adjoining the road in front of your home. The county has divided its jurisdiction into three zones and contracted with three separate companies to accomplish the debris removal in 90 days.