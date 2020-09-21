ECUA Lifts System Wide Boil Water Notice; Boil Order Still Remains For These Streets In Cantonment, East Hill
September 21, 2020
ECUA has canceled a system wide boil water notice and replaced it with a boil water notice for one subdivision in Cantonment and an area within East Hill.
ECUA collected 385 samples at 190 sites in 48 hours, and results from all but two returned as clear. A new boil water notice is in effect for the Kings Road Subdivision in Cantonment and a four-block area in East Hill.
Specifically, the boil water notice is in effect for:
Kings Road Subdivision:
- Turnberry Rd.
- Donegal Dr.
- Kings Rd.
- Kinsale r.
- Linton Way
- St. Andrews Dr.
- Brampton Way
- Ashford Rd.
- Derry Dr.
- Glenmore Dr.
- Callan Way
- Templemore Dr.
- Galway St.
- Boxton Way
- Portree Way
Four Block Area Within East Hill:
- E. Mallory St. between N. 16th Ave. & N 20th Ave.
- E. Lloyd between N. 16th Ave. & N. 20th Ave.
- E. Moreno St. between N. 16th Ave. & N 20th Ave.
- E. Blount St. between N. 16th Ave. & N 20th Ave.
- E. Lee between N. 16th Ave. & N 20th Ave.
- N. 16th Ave. between E. Mallory St. and E. Lloyd St.
- N. 17th Ave. between E. Mallory St. and E. Lloyd St.
- N. 18th Ave. between E. Mallory St. and E. Lloyd St.
- N. 19th Ave. between E. Mallory St. and E Lloyd St.
- N. 20th Ave. between E. Mallory St. and E. Lloyd St.
