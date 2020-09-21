ECUA Lifts System Wide Boil Water Notice; Boil Order Still Remains For These Streets In Cantonment, East Hill

September 21, 2020

ECUA has canceled a system wide boil water notice and replaced it with a boil water notice for one subdivision in Cantonment and an area within East Hill.

ECUA collected 385 samples at 190 sites in 48 hours, and results from all but two returned as clear. A new boil water notice is in effect for the Kings Road Subdivision in Cantonment and a four-block area in East Hill.

For information on ECUA trash collection, click here.

Specifically, the boil water notice is in effect for:

Kings Road Subdivision:

  • Turnberry Rd.
  • Donegal Dr.
  • Kings Rd.
  • Kinsale r.
  • Linton Way
  • St. Andrews Dr.
  • Brampton Way
  • Ashford Rd.
  • Derry Dr.
  • Glenmore Dr.
  • Callan Way
  • Templemore Dr.
  • Galway St.
  • Boxton Way
  • Portree Way

Four Block Area Within East Hill:

  • E. Mallory St. between N. 16th Ave. & N 20th Ave.
  • E. Lloyd between N. 16th Ave. & N. 20th Ave.
  • E. Moreno St. between N. 16th Ave. & N 20th Ave.
  • E. Blount St. between N. 16th Ave. & N 20th Ave.
  • E. Lee between N. 16th Ave. & N 20th Ave.
  • N. 16th Ave. between E. Mallory St. and E. Lloyd St.
  • N. 17th Ave. between E. Mallory St. and E. Lloyd St.
  • N. 18th Ave. between E. Mallory St. and E. Lloyd St.
  • N. 19th Ave. between E. Mallory St. and E Lloyd St.
  • N. 20th Ave. between E. Mallory St. and E. Lloyd St.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 