ECUA Lifts System Wide Boil Water Notice; Boil Order Still Remains For These Streets In Cantonment, East Hill

ECUA has canceled a system wide boil water notice and replaced it with a boil water notice for one subdivision in Cantonment and an area within East Hill.

ECUA collected 385 samples at 190 sites in 48 hours, and results from all but two returned as clear. A new boil water notice is in effect for the Kings Road Subdivision in Cantonment and a four-block area in East Hill.

Specifically, the boil water notice is in effect for:

Kings Road Subdivision:

Turnberry Rd.

Donegal Dr.

Kings Rd.

Kinsale r.

Linton Way

St. Andrews Dr.

Brampton Way

Ashford Rd.

Derry Dr.

Glenmore Dr.

Callan Way

Templemore Dr.

Galway St.

Boxton Way

Portree Way

Four Block Area Within East Hill: