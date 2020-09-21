ECUA Trash Collection Back To Normal Schedule; Boil Water Notice Remains In Effect

September 21, 2020

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority trash pick up is back to a normal schedule this week, and a boil water notice remains in effect for all ECUA water customers.

Sanitation Collection

ECUA garbage collection is back to a normal weekly schedule. There will be no recycling or yard waste collection at this time. Escambia County will begin to pick up hurricane debris on Wednesday.

Boil Water Notice

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority has issued a system wide precautionary boil water notice (PBWN) for water system customers due to the significant and widespread damages sustained from Hurricane Sally. Residents are advised to boil water for one minute at a rolling boil or to use eight drops of regular unscented household bleach per gallon of water, for water to be used for drinking or cooking purposes. The boil water notice remains in effect.

Phone Lines

ECUA’s phones are not back in service, but they are experiencing a high call volume. Customers can click or tap here to see how many calls are currently holding in order to choose the best time to call.  ECUA’s customer service number is (850) 476-0480, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The emergency after hours number is (850) 476-5110.

Comments

One Response to “ECUA Trash Collection Back To Normal Schedule; Boil Water Notice Remains In Effect”

  1. boil notice on September 21st, 2020 3:18 pm

    When will this boil notice be lifted, or at least let us know what areas instead of a system wide notice





