ECUA Is Advising All Customers To Boil Their Water To Ensure It Is Safe

September 16, 2020

ECUA is advising all customers to boil their water.

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority has issued a system wide precautionary boil water notice (PBWN) for water system customers due to the significant and widespread damages sustained from Hurricane Sally.

Residents are advised to boil water for one minute at a rolling boil or to use 8 drops of regular unscented household bleach per gallon of water, for water to be used for drinking or cooking purposes.

ECUA crews are out in the field working to locate, isolate, and repair main breaks in order to restore service as quickly as possible. Although the majority ECUA customers remain in service, there are too many main breaks that require a PBWN for it to be practical to issue separate notices during this initial emergency response, the utility said.

Once the number of pending repairs is significantly reduced, the ECUA will revert to issuing separate notices for individual areas.ECUA said theyare asking for customers’ patience and understanding as they work to repair hundreds of water main breaks, giving priority to hospitals, dialysis centers, and other critical care facilities.

Written by William Reynolds 

 