ECSO Identifies Bodies As Kayaker And Boater That Went Missing During Hurricane Sally

September 23, 2020

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two bodies this week are individuals that went missing during Hurricane Sally in unrelated incidents.

Agnieszka Sobierajska, 35, went out in her kayak last Wednesday, September 16 during Hurricane Sally near Innerarity Point Road. Her body was recovered near a condominium complex in the same general area.

The body of Brandon Nicholson was found near the Blue Angels Recreation Facility. H went missing the morning of September 16 during Hurricane Sally. Nicholson’s family said he went out in a boat to retrieve a pontoon that had been swept away by high waters.

A total of three deaths are being attributed to Hurricane Sally In Escambia County. Authorities have confirmed that a person died in Pensacola from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning after using a generator indoors. The official cause of death must be determined by the medical examiner. The name of the carbon monoxide death has not yet been released.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 