ECSO Identifies Bodies As Kayaker And Boater That Went Missing During Hurricane Sally

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two bodies this week are individuals that went missing during Hurricane Sally in unrelated incidents.

Agnieszka Sobierajska, 35, went out in her kayak last Wednesday, September 16 during Hurricane Sally near Innerarity Point Road. Her body was recovered near a condominium complex in the same general area.

The body of Brandon Nicholson was found near the Blue Angels Recreation Facility. H went missing the morning of September 16 during Hurricane Sally. Nicholson’s family said he went out in a boat to retrieve a pontoon that had been swept away by high waters.

A total of three deaths are being attributed to Hurricane Sally In Escambia County. Authorities have confirmed that a person died in Pensacola from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning after using a generator indoors. The official cause of death must be determined by the medical examiner. The name of the carbon monoxide death has not yet been released.