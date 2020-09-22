Cox Restores Service To Over 80% Of Customers; Spectrum Continues To Work On Restoration

Cox Communications has restored service to at least 83% of their customers, while Spectrum said they are continuing to repair outages.

Cox Communications

Cox Communications said that they are making significant progress in restoring its network and services.

Following Hurricane Sally making landfall, 93% of Cox customers along the Gulf Coast were offline. As of Monday, that number has been reduced to 17%.

“Our team continues to work tirelessly to get the Gulf Coast reconnected,” said Anthony Pope, senior vice president and region manager of Cox Southeast. “Once power came back on in the community, we’ve been able to reconnect a large majority of our customers to the services they enjoy. We still have work ahead, particularly in the hardest hit areas, and we will not rest until the network has been restored.”

Cox brought in technicians from around the region to assist with this process.

“I’m very proud of the work our team has done to reconnect so many of our Gulf Coast neighbors.” said David Deliman, market vice president of Cox Gulf Coast. “As businesses reopen and school is looking to restart, we are committed to completing repairs to the network this week.”

Spectrum Communications

An unknown number of Spectrum customers remain without internet and cable following Hurricane Sally last week.

NorthEscambia.com reached out to Spectrum. We were told Monday afternoon by Spectrum Senior Director of Regional Communications South Patti Michel that the cable company should be able to provide a restoration update in terms of a percentage to us on Tuesday.

“The vast majority of outages following Hurricane Sally are caused by downed trees and resulting loss of power. Spectrum services are often restored with, or immediately following, restoration of power at the customer’s location. However, in some cases, Spectrum services may still be affected even after power returns to a home or business,” Spectrum Senior Director of Regional Communications South Patti Michel said in an email.

“Outages caused by damage to Spectrum’s network or lines will be restored as quickly and as safely as possible by our technicians as soon as they can safely access these sites. We appreciate customer’s patience as we work to restore services,” her email continued.

