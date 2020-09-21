Cox Has Restored To Service Over Half Of Their Customers

Cox had restored service to over half of their impacted customers by Sunday.

Cox crews have completed hundreds of miles of damage assessments along the Gulf Coast network and are restoring service outages caused by Hurricane Sally. Cox teams begin reconnecting neighborhoods after power is restored

“Our team of professionals on the Gulf Coast have been working hard to get you reconnected,” said Anthony Pope, senior vice president and region manager of Cox Southeast. “After a thorough assessment of our infrastructure, we have found damage due to power outages, wind and flooding. As power begins to come back online in your neighborhood, so should many Cox services, yet we will need to complete repairs to overhead lines that are down.”

Cox has brought in technicians from around the region to restore service.

“It’s heartbreaking to see how much of our community has been impacted by Hurricane Sally,” said David Deliman, market vice president of Cox Gulf Coast. “We know staying connected is so important, and our team is working tirelessly to get all services restored.”

Customers who have lost or damaged equipment due to Hurricane Sally or questions about transferring services, can find more information at Cox.com or they contact the company on cox.com/chat.