Chance Of Showers Returns To Our Forecast

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.