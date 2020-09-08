Chance Of Showers Returns To Our Forecast
September 8, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
