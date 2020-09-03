Cat Country 98.7’s Brent And Candy Nominated For CMA Personalities Of The Year

September 3, 2020

Local radio personalities Brent Lane and Candy Cullerton from Cat Country 98.7 have been nominated by the County Music Association (CMA) for Radio Personalities of the Year for their Cat Pak Morning Show.

This is the third nomination for the national award; the morning duo was also nominated in 2017 and 2018.

Brent and Candy are on the air each weekday from 5 a.m. until 10 a.m. with their local morning show.

Last year, Cat Country 98.7 was named the CMA Station of the Year.

The CMA Awards will air on WEAR ABC 3 on November 11 at 7 p.m.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 