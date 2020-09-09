Cantonment Man Charged With Aggravated Battery With Deadly Weapon On His Girlfriend

A Cantonment man is facing felony charges after allegedly swerving into his girlfriend’s vehicle following an argument.

Nicholas Blake Hughes, 34, was arrested on outstanding warrants for aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and criminal mischief with property damage.

His girlfriend told deputies that she and Hughes got into an argument at mutual friend’s house on Casey Lane. She said she tried to walk away, but Hughes continued to verbally assault her. She said she drove away from the residence, but Hughes ran out to his vehicle and followed her at a high rate of speed, according to an arrest report.

The victim stated Hughes passed her and intentionally swerved into her vehicle before fleeing on Highway 95A, the report states. She provided deputies with a photo related to the incident.

Deputies noted about $2,000 in damage to her vehicle including a damaged fender and bumper, in addition to a white paint transfer from the vehicle driven Hughes.

Hughes remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday without bond due to an additional charge of failure to appear in a felony case involving weapons and narcotics charges.