Animal Control: Cantonment Woman Gave Injections To Kitten That Died; Collected Dead Animals

A Cantonment woman has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly performing injections on cats and collecting dead animals.

Selena Dunlap, 21, was charged with felony unlicensed practice of veterinary medicine and cruelty to animals.

Escambia County Animal Control responded to a home in the 1300 block of Tate Road after receiving a reported that Dunlap was “injecting cats with food”.

An animal control officer reported that she could see a couple of cats and dogs inside the home. When she asked about a kitten, Dunlap and her roommates said it was inside the trailer. Eddins asked Dunlap to show her what they were injecting the cat with when Dunlap brought out a bottle of sodium chloride.

When the officer was invited inside to see a kitten, she noted that the home was filled with old food, trash, cigarette butts and a dog kennel covered in blankets. Dunlap was holding the kitten, according to an arrest report, and said she had been giving it sugar water, watered down milk and antibotics.

Dunlap showed the animal control officer a needle she said she bought online, and the officer observed a magazine on a table with the title “Secrets To Being a Vet Tech”.

The officer said the kitten was not able to hold its head up. It was taken to the Escambia County Animal Shelter for care. It later died.

The report adds back in October 2019, Dunlap’s dad contacted animal control stating she was living in a tent in the woods and collected dead animals and had live animals as well. When animal control responded to Dunlap’s tent, she stated she had seven dogs and eight cats. Puppies were found covered in fleas.

Animal control removed 12 animals from Dunlap and ordered her to bury the dead animals.

Dunlap remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $6,000.