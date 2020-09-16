Almost All Of Escambia, Santa Rosa Counties Left Without Power

September 16, 2020

Almost all of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties were left without power following Hurricane Sally.

Here are the numbers from both counties as of Wednesday later afternoon:

Gulf Power reported  145,920 outages among 153,00 customers in Escambia County; and 48,890 outages out of 74,200 customers  in Santa Rosa County.

Escambia River Electric (EREC) reported 10,919 outages out of 11,463 total customers in EScambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Both utilities said they are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP, TOP STORIES 

 