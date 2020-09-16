Almost All Of Escambia, Santa Rosa Counties Left Without Power

Almost all of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties were left without power following Hurricane Sally.

Here are the numbers from both counties as of Wednesday later afternoon:

Gulf Power reported 145,920 outages among 153,00 customers in Escambia County; and 48,890 outages out of 74,200 customers in Santa Rosa County.

Escambia River Electric (EREC) reported 10,919 outages out of 11,463 total customers in EScambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Both utilities said they are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

