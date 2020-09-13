68 New Cases, One COVID-19 Death Reported Saturday In Two County Area

There were 68 additional confirmed COVID-19 positive cases and one additional death reported in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties on Saturday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The death was a 77-year old male in Santa Rosa County.

Escambia County cases increased by 52 to 11,818 An additional 16 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 5,103.

Of the 1,217 tests results returned in Escambia County, 3.7% were positive, and 5.6% were positive from 319 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 5.4%.

There were 81 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Saturday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 203 deaths in Escambia County, 96 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 66 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and 16 in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 661,571 cases including 654,090 Florida residents. There have been 41,215 hospitalizations* and 12,600 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 11,818 (+52)

Non-Florida residents — 1,043

Pensacola —8,648 (+17)

Century — 926 (+1)

—-including 771 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 866 (+1)

Molino— 139

McDavid — 68

Walnut Hill — 17

Bellview — 12

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 7

Current hospitalizations: 81 (-8)

Deaths — 203

Male — 5,204

Female — 5,474

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 5,103 (+16)

Non-Florida residents — 50

Milton — 2,708 (+9)

Gulf Breeze — 731 (+1)

Navarre — 635

Pace — 405 (+3)

Jay — 141

Bagdad — 12 (+1)

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 296*

Deaths — 66 (+1)

Male — 2,796

Female — 2,250

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 661,571

Florida residents — 654,090

Deaths — 12,600

Hospitalizations — 41,215*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.