64 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Additional Deaths Reported In Escambia County

There were 64 additional confirmed COVID-19 positive caes and three additional deaths reported in Escambia County on Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Escambia County deaths were a man age 71 and women ages 66 and 89. The Santa Rosa County deaths were males age 90 and 93.

Escambia County cases increased by 64 to 11,766 An additional 61 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 5,087.

Of the 1,280 tests results returned in Escambia County, 4.7% were positive, and 12% were positive from 444 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 5.4%.

There were 89 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Thursday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 203 deaths in Escambia County, 95 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 65 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and 14 in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 658,381 cases including 650,922 Florida residents. There have been 41,021 hospitalizations* and 12,502 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 11,766 (+64)

Non-Florida residents — 1,040

Pensacola —8,611 (+51)

Century — 925

—-including 771 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 855 (+5)

Molino— 139 (+3)

McDavid — 68

Walnut Hill — 17

Bellview — 12

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 7

Current hospitalizations: 89

Deaths — 203 (+3)

Male — 5,179

Female — 5,450

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 5,087 (+61)

Non-Florida residents — 50

Milton — 2,699 (+26)

Gulf Breeze — 730 (+9)

Navarre — 635 (+7)

Pace — 402 (+7)

Jay — 141 (+2)

Bagdad — 12 (+1)

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 295*

Deaths — 65 (+2)

Male — 2,786

Female — 2,244

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 658,381

Florida residents — 650,922

Deaths — 12,502

Hospitalizations — 41,021*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.