30,000 Pound Emergency Food Distribution Friday Morning In Century

September 18, 2020

There will be a 30,000 food emergency giveaway Friday morning in Century.

The Farm Share food distribution, in conjunction with Northwest Florida Community Outreach, will begin at 11 a.m. at the Century Business Center at 130 East Pond Street.

Food will be distributed while supplies last in drive thru fashion.

Editor’s note: At last report, there was a tree down across East Pond Street just off Highway 29, so enter from the Jefferson Avenue end of Pond Street.

NorthEscambia.com photos from a late May food distribution in Century.

Written by William Reynolds 

 