25 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday In Escambia County, No Additional Deaths

There were 39 new COVID-19 confirmed positives and no additional deaths reported in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties Tuesayday, according to the Florida Department of Health. The number of test results returned on Monday was also down.

Escambia County cases increased by 23 to 11,544. An additional 14 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,950.

Of the 314 tests results returned in Escambia County, 8.5% were positive, and 7.6% were positive from 110 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 5.4%.

There were 94 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Tuesday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 193 deaths in Escambia County, 92 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 58 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and 12 in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 650,092 cases including 642,775 Florida residents. There have been 40,195 hospitalizations* and 11,915 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 11,575 (+31)

Non-Florida residents — 1,023

Pensacola —8,471 (+25)

Century — 920

—-including 771 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 835 (+5)

Molino— 135

McDavid — 67

Walnut Hill — 17

Bellview — 12

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 7

Current hospitalizations: 94 (+1)

Deaths — 193

Male — 5,107

Female — 5,351

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,958 (+8)

Non-Florida residents — 44

Milton — 2,646 (+7)

Gulf Breeze — 717

Navarre — 619 (+2)

Pace — 390

Jay — 139

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 287*

Deaths — 59

Male — 2,724

Female — 2,182

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 650,092

Florida residents — 642,775

Deaths — 11,915

Hospitalizations — 40,195*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.