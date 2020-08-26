Work Is Beginning To Replace Century Gas Meters For $56K; Town Couldn’t Account For 28% Of Natural Gas

Work is beginning to replace 283 gas meters in Century in an effort to increase revenue due to improved billing accuracy. As reported in July, the town could not account for 28 percent of the natural gas they purchased for resale. That’s not due a leak; it’s due to billing and meter inaccuracies, according to town officials.

Florida Gas Utility received bids on behalf of the town, with only one bid submitted from Precision Meter Repair, Inc. of Plant City, Florida. The company will go door to door to make the needed replacements. If no one is at home, a door hanger like the one pictured here will be placed on the door.

Residents need to be home at the time of the meter replacement to avoid a prolonged service interruption of an after-hours service call. That’s because once the meter is change, pilot lights will be relit by the company, and they’ll also ensure everything about the installation is safe.

The council approved the purchase of new gas meters in early 2019 for a system with 615 connections. City staff and contractors replaced 265 meters during the winter of 2019, while the other meters remained in storage.

Precision Meter will replace 283 meters and regulators at $160 each for a total of $45,280. Numerous meters will require a regular replacement at $38 each, with the contract allocating up to an additional $10,754. The company said it will take about 45 to 60 days to complete the job once they begin.

There are 67 inactive meters that will not be replaced at this time. They will be changed out when service is requested by the customer.

The meter replacements is being funded by Local Option Sales Tax funds.

In 2018, the town could not account for nearly 60% of their bulk purchased natural gas.

