Want To Get Involved? Here Are This Week’s Escambia County Public Meetings
August 30, 2020
Here are this week’s Escambia County public meetings:
Tuesday, September 1
Planning Board/Rezoning – 8:30 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Environmental Enforcement Special Magistrate – 1:30 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Tourist Development Council – 3 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room
Wednesday, September 2
Contractor Competency Board Exam Committee – 8:30 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Contractor Competency Board Regular Meeting – 9 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Developmental Review Committee – 1 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place (Agenda)
Thursday, September 3
Executive Session – 8 :15 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room
Community Redevelopment Agency – 9 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room
Board of County Commissioners Agenda Review – 9 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room
Board of County Commissioners Public Forum – 4:30 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room
Board of County Commissioners Public Hrgs & Reports – 5:30 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room
Public Hearing-Navy Federal EDATE Ordinance – 5:33 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room
