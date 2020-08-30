Want To Get Involved? Here Are This Week’s Escambia County Public Meetings

Here are this week’s Escambia County public meetings:

Tuesday, September 1

Planning Board/Rezoning – 8:30 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place

Environmental Enforcement Special Magistrate – 1:30 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place

Tourist Development Council – 3 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room

Wednesday, September 2

Contractor Competency Board Exam Committee – 8:30 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place

Contractor Competency Board Regular Meeting – 9 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place

Developmental Review Committee – 1 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place (Agenda)

Thursday, September 3

Executive Session – 8 :15 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room

Community Redevelopment Agency – 9 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room

Board of County Commissioners Agenda Review – 9 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room

Board of County Commissioners Public Forum – 4:30 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room

Board of County Commissioners Public Hrgs & Reports – 5:30 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room

Public Hearing-Navy Federal EDATE Ordinance – 5:33 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room