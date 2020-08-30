Unsettled Pattern: More Of Those Scattered Afternoon Showers And Storms

August 30, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

