Two New COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Escambia County, Alabama

Two additional COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Escambia County, Alabama.

There have now been 22 reported deaths in the county with 1,209 total confirmed cases, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. There were 122 cases confirmed in the past two weeks, and there are 187 more probable cases.

As of Friday, the Escambia County Healthcare Authority said they have recorded 549 positive COVID-19 tests at Atmore Community Hospital and 230 at DW McMillan Hospital in Brewton.

NorthEscambia.com photo.