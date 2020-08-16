Two COVID-19 Deaths Reported Sunday, Just 60 New Cases In Escambia County

There were two COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday in Escambia County, according to the Florida Department of Health, as only 60 new cases were reported.

In Escambia County, the deaths were a 79-year old man and a 79-year old woman. Neither was a long-term care facility resident.

Escambia County cases increased to 10,265. An additional 50 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,223.

Of the 601 tests results returned on Saturday in Escambia County, 8.2% were positive, and 13.7% were positive from 290 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 12.5%.

There were 178 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Sunday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 152 deaths in Escambia County, 80 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 47 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and nine in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 573,375 cases including 567,375 Florida residents. There have been 33,928 hospitalizations* and 9,452 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 10,265 (+60 since Saturday)

Non-Florida residents — 921

Pensacola —7,491 (+48)

Century — 870 (+1)

—-including 759 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 709 (+4)

Molino— 116

McDavid — 52

Walnut Hill — 15

Bellview — 11

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 5

Current hospitalizations: 178(-9)

Deaths — 152 (+2)

Male — 4,550

Female — 4,694

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,223 (+50 since Saturday)

Non-Florida residents — 41

Milton — 2,321 (+26)

Gulf Breeze — 612 (+4)

Navarre — 514 (+5)

Pace — 321 (+4)

Jay — 114 (+4)

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 218*

Deaths — 47

Male — 2,387

Female — 1,786

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 573,416

Florida residents — 567,375

Deaths — 9,452

Hospitalizations — 33,928*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.