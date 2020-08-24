Thomas: All Things Considered, Monday Was A Good First Day Of School In Escambia County

Monday was probably the most unique first day of school ever in Escambia County. But all things considered, Superintendent Malcolm Thomas said it was a good day, from masks and social distancing to distance learning from home.

“It was a pretty good day,” Thomas told NorthEscambia.com Monday afternoon. “The weather held off at the right points.”

And he said the district’s numbers on students choosing in-person, remote learning and virtual school were about on par with projections.

“Attendance in-person was about what we expected; most of those came back that said they were coming back,” he said. “There was some shifting, but that was expected.”

The new normal of face masks and social distancing went well on the first day students were back in an Escambia County classroom since before Spring Break.

“I visited nine schools Monday. Most of the students wore masks when they were getting off the bus or when they could not social distance,” he said. “I thought it went rather well and according to plans. There were no kids that showed up sick. Parents have to help us this year and not send their kids to school with they have a fever or a cough; with parents’ help we will do well.”

Some students that chose one of the at home options had a few internet connectivity problems on Monday, Thomas said, but those problems were outside the district’s control.

“If you have four kids all trying to learn online at the same time, that can become a little bit of problem with slower broadband speeds,” Thomas said, noting that the Florida Virtual School did have downtime Monday, but that’s not operated by the district.

Pictured above: The first day of school at Kingsfield Elementary School. Pictured below: The first day of school for a distance learner in Escambia County. Parent submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.