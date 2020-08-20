Tate Aggies Announce New 2020 Football Schedule

The Tate High School Aggies have announced their new 2020 football schedule.

The Aggies will kick off their 2020 season at home on September 18 they host the Pine Forest Eagles. All of the teams the Aggies will face in the eight game regular season are from Escambia or Santa Rosa counties.

9/18 Pine Forest

9/25 @ Washington

10/2 @ Pensacola

10/9 Pace

10/16 Escambia

10/23 @ Pine Forest

10/30 Pensacola Catholic

11/6 @ Gulf Breeze

All games are at 7 p.m.

The Escambia County School District announced on Tuesday that the first practices allowed for fall sports will be Monday, September 7 with the first games a mere 11 days later on September 18.

Spectators will be allowed at sports in Escambia County, but football game attendance will be limited to allow adequate social distancing.

“Face coverings will be worn in district facilities as directed by staff and instructional leaders,” the Escambia School District said in a statement. If a situation arises whereas a student, member of staff, or a visitor is not wearing, or is incapable of wearing a face covering, such individual may be assisted or guided by appropriate authorities within the district to undertake alternative, reasonable, and accommodating actions to protect self and others.” The face mask requirement will include football stadiums.

Pictured: The Tate Aggies and the Washington Wildcats in October 2019. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.