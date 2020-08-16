Sunny And Drier For Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.