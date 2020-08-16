Sunny And Drier For Sunday

August 16, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 