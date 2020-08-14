State To Offer COVID-19 Testing In Walnut Hill On August 28

August 14, 2020

The Florida Department of Health is bringing COVID-19 testing to Walnut Hill later this month.

The state-supported drive thru testing site will be at the Walnut Hill Community Center on Friday, August 28 from 3-7 p.m. It will be the first testing location made available in the Walnut Hill community.

“We want to make testing available for anyone that wants to be tested,” Escambia County Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore told NorthEscambia.com.

Results from the Walnut Hill testing site will be available within 24 hours, according to FDOH.

The Walnut Hill Community Center is located at 7850 HIghway 97 in Walnut Hill, just north of Ernest Ward Middle School and the Walnut Hill Fire Station. It is also known as the Walnut Hill Ruritan Building.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 