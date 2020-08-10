SRSO: Man Brutally Killed His Girlfriend, Kept Her Body In His Home For Two Days

A Santa Rosa County man killed his girlfriend and kept her body inside his house for two days, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerry Geisler Odum was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond on a charge of first degree premeditated murder for the death of 59-year old Vicky May Edge.

An arrested report released Monday reveals details about the murder.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5646 Vendome Court in Milton for a welfare check. When deputies tried to make contact with Odum at his front door, he started to exit the home through garage door. Deputies walked into the garage and asked him where to find Edge.

“She is inside, but I have to tell you something first,” Odum said, according to arrest report. Deputies asked how she died, and he responded, “I’d rather not say without a lawyer.”

Edge’s body was found inside he home, where deputies believed she had been for two days.

When interviewed later by deputies, Odum said he told Edge around 10:30 a.m. Thursday that he had a “surprise for her” and a blanket was placed over her head.

Much what Odum said is redacted from the arrest report, but it implies that Edge was beaten with a baseball bat. Edge told investigators that he purchased the baseball bat “in the middle of the week last week”, which the report states was the first week of August.

Odum said Edge had been at his residence for about two weeks. He stated he gave her a $15,000 check for their planned wedding, but he knew he did not have enough money in the bank, the report state.

After the incident, Odum said he took their dog and rode around for a while before returning to the residence where he dropped off the dog and left for Crestview to stay the night in a hotel room, according to the report. Odum stated that he got up on Friday morning and drove from the motel room back to his residence to “check on her”. He stated that he did not know what else to do. He let the dog out and visited with neighbors.

According to the arrest report, Odum also told deputies that he removed the license plate from Edge’s vehicle because he did not want anyone to see because he was not ready to tell anyone yet.