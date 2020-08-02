SpaceX Crew Dragon Set For Historic Splashdown Off Pensacola Coast (Live Video)

Teams from NASA and SpaceX are working bring NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley home to Earth aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon “Endeavour” spacecraft….and their historic splashdown is set for Sunday afternoon off the Pensacola coast. It will be the first American astronaut splashdown in 45years.

Conditions are “Go” at the primary targeted site, in the Gulf of Mexico south of Pensacola, and alternate site off the coast of Panama City for splashdown and recovery Sunday afternoon. The splashdown is set for 1:48 p.m. CDT. Live video scheduled to run through splashdown and recovery is above.

Hurley and Behnken arrived at the orbiting laboratory in the Crew Dragon May 31 following a launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 30. This is SpaceX’s final test flight and is providing data on the performance of the Falcon 9 rocket, Crew Dragon spacecraft and ground systems, as well as in-orbit, docking, splashdown, and recovery operations.

The duo arrived at the orbiting laboratory on May 31, following a successful launch on May 30 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. During their 62 days aboard station, Behnken and Hurley contributed more than 100 hours of time to supporting the orbiting laboratory’s investigations, participated in public engagement events, and supported four spacewalks with Behnken and Cassidy to install new batteries in the station’s power grid and upgrade other station hardware.