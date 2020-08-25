Seven New Deaths, 39 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Escambia County Tuesday

There were 60 new COVID-19 positives and seven new deaths reported in the two county region on Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County cases increased by 39 to 10,871. An additional 21 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,483.

Of the 398 tests results returned on Monday in Escambia County, 7.7% were positive, and 13% were positive from 148 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 8.2%.

There were 149 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Tuesday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 178 deaths in Escambia County, 87 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 54 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and nine in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 605,502 cases including 599,176 Florida residents. There have been 37,038 hospitalizations* and 10,580 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 10,871 (+39 since Monday)

Non-Florida residents — 972

Pensacola —7,946 (+26)

Century — 902 (+3)

—-including 763 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 752 (+2)

Molino— 123 (+2)

McDavid — 62

Walnut Hill — 16 (+1)

Bellview — 11

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — + (+1)

Current hospitalizations: 137 (-8)

Deaths — 178 (+7)

Male — 4,804

Female — 5,001

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,483 (+21 since Monday)

Non-Florida residents — 40

Milton — 2,446 (+6)

Gulf Breeze — 649 (+2)

Navarre — 554 (+7)

Pace — 343 (+3)

Jay — 122 (+1)

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 253*

Deaths — 54

Male — 2,510

Female — 1,926

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 605,502

Florida residents — 599,176

Deaths — 10,580

Hospitalizations — 37,038*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.